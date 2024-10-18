NCIS season 22 spoilers: Knight’s sister will return

Just in case you wanted a few more personal storylines over the course of NCIS season 22, let’s just say that you are in luck! We always love it when we do see friends and family of the team find their way back into the fold, and this is why it’s a pleasure to know already that Jessica Knight’s sister Robin will be back at some point moving forward!

Of course, getting a lot of finer details about this return is hard so early in, but let’s just say that the return could come with a twist.

Speaking per TVLine, Katrina Law notes that with Robin’s return this time, “I may have to be protective of people from my sister … It’s going to be fun!” — what does this mean? That’s a fun mystery to at least think about for the next little while.

As for another interesting mystery, we are pretty darn curious at this point to see what happens in the event Knight’s father turns back up. We know that he had a really specific plan for her future, but how will he feel about her going back to DC and to her team? She’s choosing something that she feels to be more fulfilling personally than necessarily the moves that would throw her immediately up on the food chain. (Personally, though, we tend to think that being a really good NCIS agent could still help her in a lot of different ways — there is no real straight line when it comes necessarily to promotions. We’ve seen this season already McGee try to get a Deputy Director position.)

Given that NCIS season 22 has more episodes this year in general, this does absolutely mean more chances for advancement for everyone! We’ll just have to be patient as certain stories develop.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

