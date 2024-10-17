NCIS season 22 episode 2 video: ‘Foreign Bodies’ sneak peeks

On Monday night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 2 — so what all is poised to lie ahead here?

Well, “Foreign Bodies” is the title for this particular hour, and let’s just say that this is one of those instances where a title may actually have a double meaning. The agents are going to have a lot on their plate when it comes to dealing with a delicate case with international implications — after all, we may be talking about a Venezuelan diplomat. If that wasn’t delicate enough, this may also be someone who died in Vance’s office!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek where Kasie indicates that due to some of the carpet fibers on the body, she figured out where they were previously located. Consider this yet another show of expertise, but also a chance for Kasie to check in with Jessica Knight when it comes to how she is doing now that she is back in DC. Remember that she was away for a good six months, and she tells Kasie that dealing with this mission has been a pretty quick reminder for her of just how crazy things can be around the office.

Now, we know that there are those out there eager to see a scene or two featuring Knight and Jimmy Palmer, but unfortunately, CBS has not made any of those available in advance. Our sentiment is that at some point, a few more details will start to come out as to where things stand. We do believe that there is absolutely a lot of love still there but at the same time, the two have a good bit to work through after everything they have endured in the past.

