NCIS season 22 episode 2 spoilers: Knight’s new priorities

As we prepare to see NCIS season 22 episode 2 on CBS next week, just how different will things be for Jessica Knight? In a word, very.

Well, the first thing to note here is the obvious good news for all of us, as Katrina Law’s character is now back with the team! This means that we’re going to have a chance to see her work on cases again and be a part of a group of people she loves. We know that her relationship with Jimmy Palmer may take some time to sort out, but we are excited to see where things go.

Speaking to The Wrap, Katrina Law comments that her character coming back to the team is also going to be interesting in terms of her carving out her own path, and not just following something that her father wanted her to do:

At the start of the season, we find Knight at what I want to call the beginning stages of a very big personal growth spurt. For years now, she’s been happily cruising in the shadow of her father, who was a very high-powered figure within NCIS. But now she’s decided to step into the sunlight. I think there’s freedom and the strength that Knight finds from making her own career decisions and personal decisions that are 100% her own. That also means that all of her mistakes, all of her regrets, all of her pitfalls, anything that she does wrong, are now also 100% on her shoulders.

So yes, she might have regrets. but I think ultimately she knows that even if she does, she needs to do what she wants and needs to do for her mental health now, more than anything else.

We’re obviously excited to go on this journey now, and for NCIS to settle back in to what makes it so fun! By and large, we tend to think this includes opportunities to see the team together doing whatever they can to solve cases … with a little humor here and there.

Related – Learn more entering the next NCIS episode

What do you most want to see next on NCIS for Jessica Knight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







