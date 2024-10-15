NCIS season 22 episode 2 promo: The hunt for a mole?

If you watched the NCIS season 22 episode 2 promo last night, you may have a pretty clear sense as to what the focus will be about moving forward. Or, do you?

Based on the end of the premiere, you can easily argue that the central mystery from here is going to be all about finding the mole who is wrecking havoc within the government — though then again, it seems like the team already knows who that is! Gabe LaRoche has been set up now to be the Big Bad moving forward this season, and it makes this worse that he has been elevated to a higher position, as well.

Now, the promo for what lies ahead in episode 2 suggests that “the chase is on” … but what actually is being hunted down here? We’re not sure that we’ve reached a spot where there are clear answers to that right now. The only thing that we can say with some confidence is that the LaRoche story is clearly something that will be featured again at some point. The episode 2 chase may be a totally different story.

If you are a big-time fan of NCIS, then you probably know already that this is a show that has a tendency to stay mostly procedural, but then bring back its central foes for at least a few different instances here and there. At this point, we have a hard time imagining that we are going to be seeing anything altogether different. This show knows what it is and what it wants to be and while some may find that a little mundane, we appreciate it. After all, there are a lot of series out there these days that should embrace the opportunity to serve as a source of comfort for a lot of viewers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

