NCIS season 22 episode 2 spoilers: Back to business?

As you get prepared at this point to see NCIS season 22 episode 2 on CBS next week, there is so much to be excited about!

Take, for starters, the following: The possibility that we are going to be seeing the show get a little bit more back to its roots in seven days. Given that at its core this has always been a weekly crime procedural, it should not be a big surprise that we are getting back to that now. The photos seem to indicate that Knight will be back to working with Torres, and a good bit of the story here will be as it should.

So does this mean that everything in “Foreign Bodies” will be relatively unchanged? Well, we’re not willing to go so far as to say that, since characters do naturally evolve over time. However, simultaneously here we are talking about a show that lies to introduce dead bodies and mysteries to solve.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 2 synopsis with some other updates on what the story ahead will be:

“Foreign Bodies” – As Vance prepares to host diplomatic talks with Venezuela, the team is called in to investigate the dead body of one of his inside men, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what elevates this particular case from the pack? The simplest answer that we can give here is the presence of seeing a storyline that is a little more political in nature via what is happening in Venezuela. Vance could end up having a lot riding on this…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

