NCIS season 22: Wilmer Valderrama hints at Torres love interest

Is there a good chance that NCIS season 22 is going to bring a new Torres love interest to the table? There is reason for hope.

Now, we know that some people out there may be hesitant about this idea. After all, consider his history with Ellie Bishop! We loved that relationship; however, at the same time Emily Wickersham has been gone for years, and there is no sign that she’s coming back anytime soon.

In a new appearance on The Talk this week (watch here), Wilmer was asked about whether or not a new romance was coming for his character — especially through the lens of Sheryl Underwood expressing that it could help Nick be a little less grouchy. Here was his response:

“I will tell you that obviously you know somebody because it is happening this season … I feel like he’s been through enough of a turmoil, and I think he’s learned a lot of hard lessons, and I think he’s ready to open up himself to something else [moving forward].”

What this relationship could look like remains to be seen but for now, let’s just say that we’re happy that an opportunity could be presented. After all, Torres is someone who has gone through so much dark stuff over the course of the series, and he deserves an opportunity at happiness. How that comes around is probably not going to be an easy thing to figure out, mostly because he is not the best at being vulnerable or expressing some of his innermost thoughts. Given what he has gone through over time, can you really be that shocked?

Ultimately, remember that with this being a longer season, we at least think there’s a chance for a lot of good stuff to be explored. A certain amount of patience may just be required to get us there…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including other sneak peeks from the premiere

Do you want to see a new Torres love interest on NCIS season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







