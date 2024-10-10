NCIS season 22 video: Katrina Law tees up premiere

In just a handful of days, the NCIS season 22 premiere is set to arrive on CBS — are you ready to see your favorites again?

For a good percentage of time over the summer, Katrina Law in particular had to stay quiet about Jessica Knight’s status. After all, it was far from confirmed as to whether or not we were going to see the character back. We hoped that it would happen and yet, nothing was anywhere close to guaranteed.

Luckily, that has since changed, as multiple previews have directly given away now that Knight is a major part of the story. Sure, she will still be doing her REACT training job at the start of the season, but could she get back to the NCIS team in due time? It feels that way…

For now, you can head over here to see one of the first videos of Katrina hyping up the season 22 premiere, noting that everyone has worked extremely hard in order to make it happen. She promises some exciting stuff, and every tease we have seen for the premiere so far makes it feel like there’s a lot of action ahead.

What is next for Jimmy and Jessica?

This is, at least for now, one of the things that we are the most hyped to figure out? How can we not be, given how invested we are in this relationship? There is chemistry and affection here and yet, at the same time there are also a lot of things that they have to work through. In particular, Palmer needs to handle his fear of abandonment and that the two can eventually get on the same page with their personal and professional ambitions.

