NCIS season 22 premiere: New ‘Empty Nest’ sneak peeks!

Come Monday night CBS is finally going to bring you the NCIS season 22 premiere — do you want to see some sneak peeks now?

Well, for those of you who have not heard, the crime drama is not exactly going to waste a ton of time resolving the big cliffhanger at the end of last season, one that revolves all around the fate of one Jessica Knight with the team. She did 100% leave to take that job out in California, but that does not mean she is gone for good! All indications at present are that Katrina Law is sticking around, though she may be sporting a slightly-different look that suits her move to the West Coast.

If you head over to the link here, you can see two new sneak peeks for “Empty Nest,” ones that focus almost exclusively on Knight as she leads her REACT training team at Camp Pendleton. First, Parker arrives right after a mishap injures someone in the midst of a training exercise. From there, we get more of a substantial update. She realizes that this is a move that she wanted to make at the time she accepted the job, but she also doesn’t seem super-happy. Also, Jimmy’s daughter Victoria misses her and has been texting her with the exact number of days she’s been gone.

Our sentiment is that at some point, Knight may realize that the grass was not greener on the other side of the fence and with that, try to find her way back with the NCIS team in DC. As for whether or not that really happens, the mystery is still out there! Given that this show is largely a procedural at its core, we don’t think that the writers will want to keep Law away from the rest of the cast for too long…

Related – Learn more now about what’s ahead on NCIS season 22

What do you most want to see entering the NCIS season 22 premiere?

Do you think that Jessica will be back with the team by the time the episode wraps? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







