NCIS season 22: A lingering episode count mystery?

How many episodes is NCIS season 22 going to be? Obviously, it would be great if there was some precise news to report on this.

Unfortunately, here is where we have to say that we are not as lucky as we’d like. What is somewhat unusual is that at the time of this writing, there is still no confirmed episode count. Not only that, but everyone is being somewhat cagey on what the exact number will be.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder was not able to hand down a precise number. However, he noted that “I will say this — we’re going to have a nice season.”

Personally, our hope is that we’re going to have something within the 18-22 episode range, mostly because this makes the most sense for this show and gives everyone the most time to have individual stories. It is possible that an exact number has not even been decided yet, as that is something that we have seen play out here in the past. It may depend on the story needs for some of the other shows that are a part of the lineup; we do tend to think that CBS would like to have all three of these shows around at exactly the same time. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

Remember for a moment here that the premiere of NCIS season 22 is going to be coming on Monday, October 14. There are a lot of answers that are going to be coming about Jessica Knight’s status and beyond just that, also what Alden Parker is going to figure out regarding his own past. Take, for example, who that mysterious Lily was that we saw last season.

