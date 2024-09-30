Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, September 30, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to learn more about the show’s future at this point, we certainly understand!

After all, there have been many seasons in the past in which the crime drama has been on the air at around this point. That’s especially the case here, given the fact that there are plenty of shows that are already on! Unfortunately, that just isn’t the case with the long-running crime procedural here, as we are still stuck waiting until Monday, October 14 to see the show back.

If you have not seen the full NCIS season 22 premiere synopsis yet, it does set the stage quite well for what is coming up next:

“Empty Nest” – NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So why are we waiting so long to see the premiere of the show air? Well, there are a couple of different reasons for it, starting with the fact that CBS clearly wants to weather the storm associated with a number of other shows coming on the air this month plus also some early NFL football. This also does enable them to have fewer hiatuses later. This will be far more of a normal season in terms of episode count and also story, so we imagine that in the weeks ahead, more will be made clear when it comes to everything that is ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including scoop about a McGee storyline that will be coming up soon

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 22 when the premiere does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







