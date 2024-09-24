NCIS season 22 spoilers: More on big McGee story

We know that a certain Timothy McGee is going to have an important role moving into NCIS season 22 — beyond, of course, some of his typical responsibilities. What will that look like? Of course, it is a curious thing to dive more into!

After all, there has been some news out there already that Sean Murray’s character is seeking out a higher position, and it is something that he will be working on as early as the premiere. It makes sense! He and Delilah have talked about the financial strain that comes with working their current jobs, having kids, and living in the Washington DC area. Tim is also very much qualified at this point for a promotion given his 20+ seasons of service. He filled in for Vance quite nicely earlier this season!

Based on what we’re hearing now, McGee’s storyline could be even more substantial than we once thought. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder notes that Tim will be “angling for a deputy director position, [but] being the investigative hound that Tim is, he’s going to sniff something on the way to this journey. He’s going to see that something is not right in the halls of government around him.” What does this mean? Well, there’s a chance that he could end up exposing some corruption. However, doing this alone may also lead to some other secrets coming out about him along the way. For now, it is something to be aware of.

Does this storyline mean that someday, Murray could leave the show? That is always a concern and yet, Sean himself has said in the past that he’s not angling to depart and that sometimes, actors tend to have a sense that the grass is always greener when in reality, that is not the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

