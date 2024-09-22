NCIS season 22: What the Mark Harmon – Origins news means

If you missed some of the big news regarding the NCIS: Origins prequel over the past week, Mark Harmon is going to appear!

Just as you would imagine, this news is huge. It marks the first time that Harmon has played Leroy Jethro Gibbs since his departure from the flagship show. He serves as an executive producer on both, and because of that, you never know if an NCIS appearance could still happen.

So has the news about the Origins appearance raise the chances of something like this happening? The answer is a little bit complicated. For now, our theory is that Harmon’s on-screen appearance in the prequel is to further explain why the story of Gibbs’ past is being told. For now, it may be more important for him to tell that story than it is to fundamentally do anything else.

Of course, you could also argue that Gibbs telling this story on Origins could lead to him having an important story being told on NCIS proper. A lot of it is going to be tied to if he needs the help of McGee and company anytime soon. We don’t think he feels the need to be an agent at this point, mostly due to the fact that he’s given so much to the company already.

We do personally think that Harmon will be back on the main show at some point before it concludes; however, we do not necessarily think that the prequel raises the odds of this happening. The only thing that we can say with confidence is that Harmon is still interested in appearing on-screen on these shows and nothing here has changed in regards to that.

Remember now that both of these shows are going to be appearing moving into Monday, October 14. We will have more to share soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

