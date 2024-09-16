NCIS season 22 trailer offers glimpse into Jessica Knight’s return

Today, CBS offered up a new, extended look into the world of NCIS season 22 — and it’s a sign that some of the most intense stories so far could be right around the corner.

First and foremost, is there a mole somewhere within the operation? It seems like that could be the case, and it may also lead to an operation that spans the East and West Coast. After all, Jessica Knight will be a part of the premiere despite being on the other side of the country, where she took the job at the end of the season 21 finale. Many months have passed and she may be settled into a new routine … or has she?

Well, moving into the next batch of episodes we are set to see a lot of conflict between Knight and some other characters, plus a really dangerous plan that both Jimmy and Kasie have come up with. (Watch the full trailer now over at TVLine.) We are certainly well-aware that this is the sort of show that often does have a procedural format, but it also feels like the stakes for the premiere story will be a big higher than most. Could it be something that is explored or revisited many times down the road? For now, that at least feels possible…

After watching this trailer, we are at least understanding now about why CBS chose to reveal ahead of time that Katrina Law is not leaving the show. She is such a big part of the story that it would be really hard to hide her. Also, we don’t think it was much of a mystery anyway…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including some other details on what is to come

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to NCIS season 22?

Does this trailer leave you more hyped up than ever? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

