Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, September 16, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but of course it would be great to see the cast and crew back ASAP. The more we hear about season 22, the more excited we become! This is a chapter of the show that will feature a wide array of new challenges for the team, whether they be personal and professional. The show will address the Jessica Knight cliffhanger head-on almost right away and after that, there will be an opportunity to get more into Parker’s past with Lily — some sort of trauma that he has perhaps buried.

Now that we’ve spelled out all the exciting stuff, let’s just get to the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. While we’re getting closer to the October 14 premiere, there is still a little ways to go.

Luckily, we do at least have something more to better set the stage today! If you were not aware, the folks at the network have already revealed the full synopsis for the upcoming episode:

“Empty Nest” – NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The title here could be a reference to exactly how Parker is feeling in the first episode. Knight is seemingly gone, McGee will be applying for a better position, and Torres will be getting more into undercover work again. How much support is Alden really going to have when it comes to solving cases?

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight now on NCIS, including more details all about the possible future for McGee

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 22 when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







