NCIS season 22 premiere: Is McGee leaving the team?

There are a number of subjects we have discussed entering the NCIS season 22 premiere already, but why not take a moment to talk Timothy McGee? He and Jimmy Palmer are the two characters who have been around since season 1 and are still active on the show; by virtue of that, there is a lot invested in him.

Now, of course, we get to that worrisome question mentioned in the premiere: Could he actually be leaving the team for another position? There is a reason for the concern…

If you missed the story about this already, showrunner Steven D. Binder recently had the following to say about some season 22 storylines to TV Insider:

Knight [leaving] inspired a chain reaction of events. McGee [Sean Murray] applies for a deputy director position in Colorado to move up in the world. A lot of the fans have wondered why he hasn’t done so. It’s an open position and it will be filled by the end of the [premiere] episode. Kasie’s smarting a little bit from Knight being gone. Papa Bird Parker has an empty nest in the squad room. He wants his team back but very quickly gets embroiled in something that Knight gets into trouble with. This case will bring our team back together on one level, not necessarily “yay, we’re all back here in NCIS,” but paths will cross.

Now, it is clear that McGee can handle a higher position at NCIS given that he filled in previously for Vance without a problem. There is an interesting dilemma with this character: You don’t want to write out Vance from the story so that McGee takes his job. Also, you don’t want to see him leave DC outright. How do you show advancement for him without also making it seem like he is stuck in place? We are curious to find this out.

So, for now, we don’t foresee McGee leaving … but anything could happen, and you have to be prepared for that.

Related – Learn more news now about the NCIS season 22 premiere, titled “Empty Nest”

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into the NCIS season 22 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







