NCIS season 22 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Empty Nest’

As many of you may be aware of at this point, the NCIS season 22 premiere is coming to you on Monday, October 14. What more can we say right now?

Well, for starters, the title for this particular installment is “Empty Nest,” which we do think is a reference to the situation that Parker is about to find himself in moving forward. Jessica Knight left the team at the end of last season and based on some early intel, it appears as though Torres is about to immerse himself again in undercover work. The DC Field Office may start to feel more like an empty room more than anything else … so are they really going to be able to solve cases here?

Well, let’s just say that moving forward, anything is still possible — but the NCIS season 22 premiere synopsis signals that there is a lot of action coming up:

“Empty Nest” – NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, some of the promotional images for this episode confirm that you are going to see Katrina Law back as Knight in some capacity in the first episode, though it may be more in a REACT capacity than anything else. It is totally bizarre in a lot of ways that the show worked so hard to keep this a secret only on, only to now reveal just about everything with the character coming back into the fold.

