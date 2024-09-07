NCIS season 22 spoilers: Is Jessica Knight 100% returning?

We’ve waiting for a good while for more news on Jessica Knight’s NCIS season 22 status and as it turns out, we have an answer as to whether or not she will be back.

Is Katrina Law going to be a part of the October 14 premiere? That remains to be seen and yet, before too long there is going to be an opportunity to see her back. However, that does not mean she will be back in Washington DC.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, an upcoming episode is going to bring Alden Parker out to the West Coast, where he will find Knight wondering whether or not she made a mistake leaving her old post. Also, what does this mean for her and Jimmy? Showrunner Steven D. Binder notes to the publication that “under the worst circumstances possible will these two have the talk.” What does that mean? Well, that remains to be seen here, as well.

Meanwhile, Binder also notes that in the upcoming season, the team could find themselves more disparate than perhaps ever before. Torres will be immersing himself into undercover operations and McGee could be vying for a Deputy Director position. There is also going to be a chance to revisit the whole mystery with Parker and Lily in the past. Binder makes it clear that even Parker himself may not know fully what is going on there:

“I wouldn’t be so sure that Parker knows who she is either … We don’t always remember the scars of our youth.”

For now, let’s just rejoice in the fact that Knight is not totally gone; then again, we were never totally concerned about this. If Law was going to leave the show, why wouldn’t that have been revealed already? Why keep us waiting more or less for the entirety of the summer?

