NCIS season 22: Wilmer Valderrama shares new set video

We are still very-much in a specific phase in the wait for NCIS season 22, one that we can easily describe as “we’ll take whatever we can get.” That includes new videos from the set, with a tip of the cap towards Wilmer Valderrama when it comes to his proximity sharing them.

If you head over to the actor’s official Instagram Stories, you can see a video of him as Nick Torres alongside his co-star Sean Murray (McGee). There may not be too much information in here about what is ahead story-wise, save for a reminder that the show is back on October 14.

While we are happy to get these previews from Wilmer, we should note that the cast in crew in general are being a little more secretive than we’ve seen them in the past. As for the reason why, we do tend to think that is largely due to them needing to cover up whether or not Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is going to be back with the team. Remember that she was at the center of the big season 21 finale cliffhanger, as she had seemingly decided to leave in favor of a job out on the West Coast. She may be out there for a while before changing her mind. Or, there’s a good chance that she could be good for good. It wouldn’t be the first time the show has lost a cast member.

Still, we’re going to hope for the best here and beyond just that, we’re also hoping that we are going to see a substantial trailer with some other insight on what else is going to be coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

