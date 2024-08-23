NCIS season 22 spoilers: A different kind of super-spy…

As you prepare to see the NCIS season 22 premiere, know this: There are going to be a lot of exciting, super-creative stories ahead. Also, given that this is in some ways a procedural, you are not going to have a chance to see all of them right away. This is still a show that relies heavily on the story-of-the-week plot, and we definitely tend to think that’s going to be the case for some time still!

With this in mind, why not go ahead and detail a story coming up that is going to be about a spy … but not in the way that you would think.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Steven D. Binder had the following to say when it comes to some of what lies ahead:

“We’ve got a fun episode about what happens when a guy like Jason Bourne or James Bond — one of these really serious, high-end people who are involved in espionage — ends up in a retirement home, suffering from the things that all of our parents and grandparents suffer … What do you do when you have those sort of skills, and that sort of knowledge, and you’re starting to lose your s–t?”

This is definitely an episode that has a ton of potential to it, and we tend to imagine that this is a chance for the producers to cast a reasonably big name. It feels similar to when they were going to be able to get Christopher Lloyd to appear in the episode “The Arizona” before the global health crisis. You know that there is going to be some pretty meaty dialogue in here as well.

If you are not aware, the premiere of NCIS is going to be airing on CBS come Monday, October 14.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including more teases all about what’s ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 22 moving forward in general?

Are there any specific stories that you want to be explored? Be sure to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







