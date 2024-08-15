NCIS season 22: Another Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen video

It has been some time since NCIS stars Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen were at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. Yet, there is still new footage surfacing from it and honestly, we couldn’t be more thrilled with that.

If you head over here, you can see some of what we’re talking about as the two actors do their best to answer a few questions about both their characters (what would Torres and Palmer really want to ask each other?) and also themselves, such as their favorite TV characters. It is a fun little back-and-forth and while it may not give away a whole lot about the next season, it is still worth watching.

For those who are unaware, both of these actors are now off working on new episodes of the hit CBS show, which is slated to come back on October 14. It is going to have significantly more episodes this time around than what it did back in season 21 and by virtue of that, we imagine that both characters are going to have time in the limelight.

With Torres, we simply hope that there’s an opportunity for some lighter stories given that he’s been forced to deal with a lot of dark stuff over the past few years. Meanwhile, we imagine that Jimmy’s story will begin with hm still reeling from Knight’s decision to take the new job at Camp Pendleton. It does not mean that she is gone forever, but is he hurt by it? We imagine that the premiere will at least dive into this heavily, and we will see more of what happens from here on out.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 for these two actors / characters?

Do you think they will each get big spotlights early on? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

