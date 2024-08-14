NCIS season 22 spoilers: More on the Parker, Lily mystery

We know that we’ve said a lot about NCIS season 22 already through the lens of the Jessica Knight cliffhanger, but there is also more to discuss here.

For the sake of this article, why not get into a far greater conversation about Alden Parker? After all, we know that this is one of the more intriguing characters at the heart of the show right now, even if we do not actually know a lot about him at present.

In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Steven D. Binder indicated that moving forward, we are going to get more insight on Lily, the mysterious girl we saw play out via flashbacks (?) at the end of this past season:

“I will say this… It’s not entirely clear to him who this girl [seen in flashback/hallucination] was. There’s something in his past that even he’s not aware of that’s bubbling to the surface.”

When we first saw those scenes aboard the boat, it felt like Lily could be Parker’s sister, someone who died in a traumatic matter and that this could explain his distaste for being on ships. His failure to really talk about or explain Lily to Knight may have been a contributing factor to her wanting to take the job on the West Coast — even if it was far from the only reason. If Gary Cole’s character did not want to open up to her, why stick around? If nothing else, this may at least have been one thought in her mind.

No matter where this particular story goes with Lily, we’re glad to have it! Also, with NCIS getting a larger episode order for season 22, it is clear there will be a chance to explore this and a wide array of other stories, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

