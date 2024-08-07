NCIS season 22 photo: New look at Torres, McGee!

Even though NCIS season 22 has been in production for weeks now, specific teases have been hard to come by. What’s the reason for that? It’s pretty simple: The cast and crew don’t want to give a lot away! That is especially the case when it comes to the future of Jessica Knight on the team after the big finale cliffhanger.

So while we wait to see more of what lies ahead in terms of specifics, we are at least happy to share a new behind-the-scenes photo now from Wilmer Valderrama!

If you head over to the actor’s official Instagram, you can see a photo of himself as Nick Torres alongside Sean Murray as Timothy McGee. This is actually the first photo we’ve seen of Murray on-set this season, which we suppose is notably mostly just because we’re getting the goatee. Sometimes, the facial hair can fluctuate, no? You barely even notice it…

While it remains to be seen if NCIS is going to give us a big episode for either Torres or McGee right away this season, it absolutely does feel like these are going to be coming at some point. Since we’ve got more of a proper full season this time around, that means that in some form, every major character is going to get a spotlight episode. We want a lot for both of them, but for Torres in particular, it would be nice to have something lighter. This is a guy who has gone through a lot as of late, so why not work in order to shake things up?

Remember that the season 22 premiere is going to be coming on Monday, October 14; while that may be a little later than some may have expected, our hope is that it offers more opportunities for there to be less hiatuses during the season.

