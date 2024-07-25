NCIS season 22 video: Wilmer Valderrama’s back on set!

Want another reason to keep the hype train going leading into NCIS season 22 on CBS? We’ve got you covered — or, technically, cast member Wilmer Valderrama does!

If you head over to his Instagram now, you can see a new video where the actor gives you a mini-tour of what is happening for him on set for the show. He notes that he’s been back for a few days but other than seeing his trailer, we would not say that there is a bunch of hidden behind-the-scenes secrets in here. It’s a video that is more of a proclamation than necessarily a tease for what the next chapter of the story will be.

Now that we’ve said that, we do think that this is a great opportunity to start pondering more of what could be happening from here with Wilmer’s Nick Torres. The past couple of seasons have been pretty dark for the character, as we saw him battle addiction and then face questions regarding whether or not he had murdered someone who was a part of his traumatic past. The latter was especially a focus of the season 21 premiere but because that season was so short, there were not a lot of opportunities to explore other things.

Luckily, all signs point to NCIS season 22 being at least twice the length of season 21, and that means that every character should get at least a couple of notable spotlights. This means a chance to see where Torres is in his sobriety journey, but we also wonder this: Has enough time passed where we start to wonder about his romantic life? This is where things become a bit challenging. Ellie Bishop was a great character, but Emily Wickersham has also been gone from the series for years and there is no evidence a return is imminent. Is Nick going to feel at some point that he is worthy of moving on — or, at the very least, is this something that he will deem to be important? This is not a “rush Torres into a new relationship” suggestion; rather, it is a suggestion to explore a potential idea.

The long-running crime drama is expected to return on Monday, October 14, and the hope is that within the premiere, there are going to be opportunities to learn a little bit more about Jessica Knight’s whereabouts and her long-term future with the team. While we remain hopeful Katrina Law will be back, everyone involved is doing a good job of keeping her future a secret…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

