NCIS season 22 filming: The continued Jessica Knight mystery

What is going on when it comes to Jessica Knight’s status on NCIS season 22? Sure, we understand that there are other question marks ahead, but this has to be the biggest one.

After all, consider the following: At the end of season 21, Katrina Law’s character did note that she is heading off to take a job at Camp Pendleton. You have to take that as a thought-out decision she will not back away from easily. However, it was never confirmed by CBS that Law was permanently exiting the show. Instead, the question marks remain as to if she will return — and if she does, if this is a situation where she will be gone for a couple of episodes first. This could all be a functional way for the network to save a little money by not having their full cast on screen for a couple of episodes. (Other networks are doing this.)

One thing that does create further confusion? Law’s own posts on social media, where she is sporting a different hair color than what we saw from Agent Knight last season. Sure, she could have a new look that mirrors her time on the West Coast, but changes in physical appearance on this show are rather rare. Just consider the fact that Abby had the same style for the entirety of her time on the show, or the biggest change we’ve had for McGee is the character sporting an occasional goatee. Because so much of NCIS is watched in syndication, physical appearances are kept rather similar to not confuse people watching out of order.

The funniest possible outcome of this mystery would be if Law just banked a ton of photos from the summer that she posts throughout the next few weeks to throw people off the scent.

The only thing that would genuinely surprise us

If Knight is gone from the team forever. If that happens, it would be rather impressive that the cast and producers kept it under wraps! Then again, they were able to do this with the return of Cote de Pablo so it feels like the sort of thing that would be foolish to rule it out altogether.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

