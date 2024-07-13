NCIS season 22 premiere date revealed, later than expected

Rest assured, NCIS season 22 is still going to be premiering on CBS this fall; however, you may be stuck waiting a little longer than previously expected.

Today, the folks at the network revealed the premiere dates for a lot of their fall shows, and the long-running crime drama is going to be coming your way on Monday, October 14 in the familiar 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. It will be followed by the premiere of NCIS: Origins, the new prequel about a younger version of Gibbs.

So why the change from late September to even early October? Well, there is a lot to get into here, but we do think it signals either less hiatuses in-season or a commitment to staying around 18-20 episodes. We’ll hopefully get more news on the official episode count a little later on down the road. CBS is clearly going to use the NFL in the weeks ahead to push a lot of their programs, and they are scaling out their schedule in a bit more unconventional of a way than what they have done in the past. Once upon a time, this was considered the most conversative network when it comes to the lack of major risks it took; are they now turning it around?

As many of you who are devoted fans know, the early portion of this NCIS season will likely be defined by Jessica Knight’s big decision in regards to her future. We know that this was the big cliffhanger teased at the end of last season. It appears as though she is taking the job out at Camp Pendleton, but is she going to keep it long-term? That is one of those things we are meant to wonder about right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including the spin-off all about Tony and Ziva

What do you most want to see moving into the premiere of NCIS season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







