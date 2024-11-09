The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date hopes, if renewed

We are weeks removed now from the season 3 finale of The Lincoln Lawyer arriving over on Netflix and with that, we are still waiting for more news.

What gives with that? Well, we tend to think that it is really just a formality, but we hope it is all about crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s at this point. After all, why wouldn’t we get to see the show back on the air? There is so much to look forward to and based on how season 3 concluded, we tend to think the producers were pretty confident that more Mickey Haller stories were coming! If nothing else, we know that there is certainly more source material out there; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that an announcement is forthcoming.

So provided that renewal does happen for The Lincoln Lawyer, when will new episodes actually emerge? That is an entirely different thing to wonder about, given that for most Netflix shows, we do tend to see waits of anywhere between 14-16 months between seasons. (Or, at least that’s the case on seasons that do not have strikes roped into them.)

Our sentiment, at least for the time being, is that you are going to have a chance to see the new season return at some point before we get around to spring or summer 2026. We do even think that there is logical in turning it into close to an annual event for the sake of consistency. One of the big problems with TV these days is that with the long breaks, you do create a real fear that viewers will drop off. How many times do you want to risk that?

Given that we have such a compelling case that could put Mickey in jeopardy, we do tend to think one thing is clear: Viewers are going to want the show back sooner rather than later.

