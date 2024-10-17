The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 finale: Is Sam Scales dead?

At the end of the season 3 finale for The Lincoln Lawyer, there was what we would describe as a pretty darn enormous cliffhanger. How else can you think about it at this point?

In the closing minutes of the episode, Mickey Haller was starting to find himself in a pretty peaceful position, one that allowed him to think about a break and his future. That is, of course, before he was pulled over with Sam Scales’ body in his trunk. The easy assumption now is that he is going to be arrested and tried for this death, and that creates all sorts of chaos within a potential season 4.

So what could the story look like from here? Well, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Becki Newton (who plays Lorna) had to say:

It’s a great cliffhanger and incredible to see Mickey as the person who needs to be defended. Again, I was completely shocked and completely thrilled. We had a lot of conversations that Lorna would assume that he’s innocent. I can’t wait to see how the office responds. I trust the writing so much and the way these stories have been put together. Michael Connelly is just incredible and [so are] all the writers. Every script is better than the one before. I hope we get a chance to explore what happens next.

Obviously, we know that there is some source material out there from Connelly on this story, and it’s also a classic twist for any legal drama out there. Anytime you have someone who is exceptional at their craft as a lawyer, isn’t there something to turning the tables and forcing them into a chaotic situation themselves? That’s at least a part of the premise here, so we’ll have to see how it all plays out…

