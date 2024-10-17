The Lincoln Lawyer season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere of season 3 today, is The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 going to happen at Netflix? Or, should you expect this to be the end of the road?

As per usual with a show like this, there are a lot of different variables that go into determining the future and within that, there are a handful of things for us to really explore further. First and foremost, though, we should point out that nothing has been confirmed insofar as a season 4 goes, and it could be several weeks (if not longer) for more of the show to be confirmed.

So, what will the primary variable be here in determining the future? That’s not complicated: Viewership, and it exists in a couple of different forms. First and foremost, how many people watched the show in total — and from there, how many people watched from start to finish and in a fast amount of time. Netflix wants to really see that people are chomping at the bit to get more of the show and, luckily, we tend to think that they will be.

Given the popularity of Michael Connelly’s books and/or the fact that The Lincoln Lawyer has proven to be successful already, we tend to think that a season 4 is close to inevitable. There are a lot more stories to tell, so let’s just hope that there is an opportunity to tell them.

Provided the show gets renewed, when could it premiere?

For now, we are looking in the direction of either late 2025 or early 2026. With the industry strikes now over, there is a chance to see things move a little bit faster than we’ve seen as of late. A lot of it will depend on when Netflix renews the show and, beyond just that, when production takes place. Even when filming is done, remember that the streaming service will still have discretion as to when it actually comes back.

What do you most want to see on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, provided it happens at Netflix?

