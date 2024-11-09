NCIS season 22 episode 5 spoilers: McGee’s new look

NCIS season 22 episode 5 is coming to CBS on Monday night — do you want to get a cheeky little look at what is ahead?

Well, as we’ve saying ever since the past episode arrived, one of the central themes of the next story is what happens when a spy starts to lose their memory. NCIS is going to work alongside the CIA to track someone down, and this could be a story with both fun and melancholy moments sprinkled in throughout. After all, it could be a reminder of mortality in a way — but also still about the danger that can be present with certain older spies if they start to share secrets.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a preview for this episode that features Timothy McGee in some of a 1970’s-inspired get-up. What is going on here? Well, an easy theory is just that he is wearing something in order to disguise himself as a person from the spy’s past, mostly to ensure that he can get whatever information that he needs.

We do at least think that this episode will give viewers some more of the show’s classic lighthearted fare, and that may be needed for some who thought that episode 4 was a little too dramatic or sad. We know that there were a ton of people rooting for Knight and Palmer to be together! However, at the same time here is still hope that the two find their way back to each other and at least for now, that is not something that we are ruling out here at all.

For the time being, our sentiment is just that you continue to enjoy some of the cases as they are presented and let whatever happens, happens. This is a show that is never about to rush anything at all.

