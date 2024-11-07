NCIS season 22 episode 5 spoilers: ‘In From the Cold’ details

CBS has finally unveiled some official details entering NCIS season 22 episode 5 on Monday — so what will “In From the Cold” really be about?

When we first saw the preview for the episode on Monday night, the easy takeaway was to paint a similarity between it and season 4 of Slow Horses. After all, both revolve around an elderly spy and questions as to what to do when their memory starts to go. Of course, they are very different shows and in the case of NCIS, we are not looking at a relative of a main character front and center. Parker and his team will actually be working with another organization to figure out what to do here, and this is a story that does have to be navigated with a certain element of care.

Want to learn a little more about what else you can expect to see? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

NCIS works with the CIA to discover what secrets are being kept by Captain Butler, an elderly former spy with dementia, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Clearly, the network is not inclined to share too much more than this but honestly, that’s okay — there is still likely to be a subplot or two within this episode that mixes things up insofar as tone goes.

Will what happened between Knight and Palmer be a focus? Well, there is a chance that this could be the case but honestly, we don’t believe the show is going to dwell on it too much for now. The writers aren’t seemingly in a hurry to rush them back together, so time will tell.

Related – Be sure to see some more news on NCIS, including some sneak peeks

Based on the description, what intrigues you the most about NCIS season 22 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for all sorts of additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







