Shogun season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more on Shogun season 2 before the end of the month? Of course, we want nothing more than to see that happen! The first season proved already to be one of the biggest hits of this calendar year, and that has increased expectations to new degrees for whatever the next chapter will be.

Alas, here is the unfortunate news that we’ve got on that subject right now: You are not going to be seeing any more for a rather long time.

While we do live in this incredible era now where there are more quality shows than ever before, one of the unfortunate consequences that goes along with it is the long amount of time that we are left to wait between seasons. There is a lot of work required to make Shogun a success, especially moving forward given that there is no direct source material to follow. The creative team has already spent months trying to perfect the next part of the story and from here, you have to get into production — and then post-production! Cameras should hopefully be rolling before too long, but we would be surprised if in the end, there is an opportunity to see the second season back before we get to 2026.

In the interim, our advice is simply that if you love this show, why not work to get more and more people hooked on it? This is the real way to generate long-term success, and we also tend to think that it could inspire at the same time a ton of other historical dramas. That’s something that anyone who loves this genre should hope for already.

