Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Nov. update

With us now firmly into the month of November, are we nearing some milestones for Interview with the Vampire season 3? Given how fantastic season 2 was on AMC, it is hard to blame anyone for wanting more and wanting it fast.

Alas, here is the thing — nothing in regards to this world is fast. The producers take time to make the series, but the good thing is that this helps to make it as good as humanly possible. In that sense, we would not want it any other way!

Now, here is where some good news comes into play: There’s been a lot of chatter that filming for season 3 will happen by the end of the month. That does not mean we’re going to actually see the show airing soon, but it is something that you should have in mind as we get into the rest of the year.

In a perfect world, we would dive back into Interview with the Vampire (which is going to be based on The Vampire Lestat) at some point in late 2025, but that may be overly ambitious. Given that AMC already has both Mayfair Witches and the new spin-off The Talamasca set for next year, they may not feel much of a reason to rush anything along. After all, just because we want something soon does not mean that the corporate powers-that-be are going to give it to us, so that is just something else to keep in mind.

At this point, we really just hope that season 3 produces emotional content that really goes deep into Lestat’s head. He is someone who has gone through a lot over the course of his life, and it merits a deep dive into what he wants moving forward.

