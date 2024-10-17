Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: October update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn an Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date between now and the end of October?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: There is SO much to look forward to now when it comes to the Anne Rice adaptation. The next batch of episodes is going to be based on the book The Vampire Lestat, and that does signal that Sam Reid is going to be front and center. We’re going to see him entering the next chapter of his life, one that will apparently include becoming a rock star in some form. Rest assured, though, that you are also going to continue to see Jacob Anderson and a number of other familiar faces.

Given that we have some news about the future of the show already, does this mean that we’re also going to be getting a premiere date soon? Unfortunately, the answer to this is no. Most of the headlines over the next few months are likely going to be tied to filming; odds are, the show itself is either premiering in late 2025 or early 2026. would we like to see the show back before then? A million times yes, but we have to be cognizant here of the fact that there is no real reason for things to be hurried along. If you are the network and/or the producers, ensuring quality is the most important thing.

Also, remember for a moment that AMC already has both Mayfair Witches as well as The Talamasca over the course of 2025. Those shows are going to be the immediate priority.

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 over on AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

