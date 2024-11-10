Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon new tonight on AMC? Of course, we 100% understand the eagerness or enthusiasm that some would have about the next chapter of the Norman Reedus show. It would also be great to dive right into it! After all, both Daryl and Carol seem ready to leave France, and the events of last week felt like a significant reset-of-sorts for the story.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in bearing a certain amount of bad news: There is no episode on the air tonight. There is also not a new episode for the next several months. We are coming out of the season 2 finale now, and while there is a season 3 coming, it is currently in production. What this means is that we are a pretty long ways out from seeing it, though there is at least a new season of The Walking Dead: Dead City next year to help tide everyone over.

So what can we actually say about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 right now? It begins with the significant change of setting, as a lot of the stories moving forward are going to be taking place in Spain rather than France. Meanwhile, the future of almost every character other than Daryl and Carol remains to be seen. It feels like the endgame is still the two finding their way back home, but it remains to be seen if that will happen or not.

One other thing to remember is that more than likely, there is going to be a season 4. While AMC has not confirmed it, Reedus has noted in the past that the plan would be to stick around Spain; also, it feels like showrunner David Zabel really plans a lot of things out story-wise in 12-episode batches, which means there is more to be excited about.

