Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: A November 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of learning more about Dexter: Resurrection over at Showtime and Paramount+? There is so much to be excited about when it comes to this property, even though it is simultaneously one of the most secretive 2025 programs out there.

After all, here’s what we know at present: Michael C. Hall is returning as Dexter Morgan, and it appears as though the series takes place after the events of Dexter: New Blood. This is also meant to be potentially an ongoing show, so we aren’t looking at yet another limited series here.

So will more news on Dexter: Resurrection be handed over between now and the end of the month? Certainly, it would be great if that opportunity arose, mostly because we have yet to hear about any other cast members, the setting, or what the story would be other than Dexter potentially surviving what happened out at Iron Lake. However, at the same time it feels unlikely that we’re going to see the cat let out of the bag just yet.

For now, our general sentiment is that at some point in December, there will at least be some questions asked about the future of the franchise. Remember here that another show is coming in the prequel Dexter: Original Sin and while it will likely be the primary focus, the producers may have an opportunity to speak on what’s next. Or course, they could always decline to say a whole lot more, but it’s been almost radio silence on this show since San Diego Comic-Con, and that was a good three and a half months ago. At this point, it would be nice to just get a few little crumbs, right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

