Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? More on season 5 episode 4

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We have seen a few new episodes so far this season, and given that Tracker is on, it makes sense to want something more now.

Unfortunately, this is where we come in with some news that is a little less worthy of excitement: The Queen Latifah show is not on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, it is twofold. For starters, the network has decided that they are going to air the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone tonight after the latest episode of the Justin Hartley series — this is clearly a way to cross-promote and get people to watch the Paramount Network the rest of the way. Also, there are fewer episodes of The Equalizer than Tracker, so there are going to be weeks when one show is on and the other is not.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not go ahead and set the table for what is next when the show is coming back on November 17? The title for that episode is “Sacrifice,” and the synopsis below serves as a way to set the stage:

“Sacrifice” – The team races to rescue a young hacker, who reminds Harry of his past self, being forced to hack for criminals. Meanwhile, Dante is back in town to visit his father and Mel makes a breakthrough in therapy, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what is coming up after this, we should note that there are plans for a holiday episode titled “Sleigh Ride” to air in December, and that episode 7 of the season. That means there are a few more coming in between.

