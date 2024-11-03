The Equalizer season 5 episode 4 return date at CBS: ‘Sacrifice’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, of course it makes sense to want a return date for The Equalizer season 5 episode 4. After all, the series is not on the air next week!

Is this a little bit of a surprise? In a way yes, especially since you are going to see Tracker on the air again next week. However, it is going to be followed by an encore airing of the Yellowstone premiere, which is coming on earlier in the night on Paramount Network. Because the Queen Latifah show has a smaller episode order than the Justin Hartley drama, they can afford to take breaks here and there.

Luckily, this is not going to be a super-long hiatus here, as the plan is for The Equalizer to come on the air again on Sunday, November 17. For more, check out the season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Sacrifice” – The team races to rescue a young hacker, who reminds Harry of his past self, being forced to hack for criminals. Meanwhile, Dante is back in town to visit his father and Mel makes a breakthrough in therapy, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

With Dante back around, does that also mean that there could be some moments for him and McCall? Well, that remains to be seen, but we know that there are a lot of people out there rooting for the two of them. There is still a lot of story still to tell here!

As for Mel, let’s just hope that she continues to make progress — this has been a big storyline for her all season, but we do think she will get to the other side eventually.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 4 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming.

