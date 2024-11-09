Lioness season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: Joe’s backup plan

In less than 24 hours you are going to be seeing Lioness season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ — why not see a sneak preview for it now?

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a preview that really dives head-first into what is the central conflict at the heart of the story: The fear that Josie turns despite her being recruited for the mission. This is a very high-risk / high-reward scenario no matter how you look at it. Josie is one of the few people who would actually get the government some sort of real insight into the family; however, there’s a chance that she ends up siding with them, despite an apparent lack of closeness that exists there!

Personally, we do think that Josie will be tested during this, mostly because the idea of turning on your family can be really hard. However, at the same time this is why she was put into this particular spot in the first place. She needs to sell herself getting close to them to accomplish the mission.

Yet, at the same time Joe, Kaitlyn, and everyone on the outside need to have a backup plan in case things go south, and that is really what the aforementioned preview is all about. Figuring out these sort of things can be difficult, but they have to be ready to do a hard thing in case Josie turns. We don’t think that any of these characters are heartless but at times, they have to put on their best impression of that in order to find a certain measure of success.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll see how successful / unsuccessful all of these people are. Beyond just that, there is also a lot to think about when it comes to a possible return for Cruz…

Related – Learn a little more about Lioness season 2 episode 4 right now

What are you the most eager to check out entering Lioness season 2 episode 4?

Do you think there is a legitimate chance that we see Josie flip? Be sure to share in the comments and once you do, come back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







