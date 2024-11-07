Lioness season 2 episode 4 spoilers: More on Josie’s loyalty

As we approach Lioness season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ this weekend, there is without question a lot to wonder. Take, for starters, where things are going to stand when it comes to Josie and her loyalties. Is she fully on board with the program, or still siding in secret with her family?

In episode 3, it was clear that Genesis Rodriguez’s character was still struggling mightily with the idea of telling the full story about her family — even though she’s not necessarily close to some of them, she still kept some details at arm’s length from Joe. That is already changing, especially since it seems like Josie is going to have to infiltrate them and a certain dangerous business they are caught up in.

Can she really be trusted? That will be one of the questions throughout the season mostly likely! Speaking to Collider, here is some of what Rodriguez had to say:

No one person is black and white. We all have gray. We are complex characters, each and every one of us. So, the fact that we’re able to take a little snippet and show it in Josie, one, it’s like an actor’s dream to be able to play the gray, and two, it helps because it makes my job easier, but also, it gives a lot for the audience. It makes you think. That’s what we’re trying to do is create something that makes you think, “What would you do in these scenarios?”

This story is a little different than what we got in season 1 with Cruz, mostly because from the start, it is clear that Josie has an attachment here. Cruz built one over time with Aaliyah, and even then the mission almost entirely fell apart! For the record, we do still know that Cruz is a part of the series, and we imagine that she is going to be turning up sooner rather than later.

