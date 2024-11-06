Lioness season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Are huge twists ahead?

As we get prepared to see Lioness season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ this week, let’s just go ahead and pose the following: How crazy are things going to become?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and remind you of here is that you can almost make no assumptions about where things are going to go this season based on where things are now. Think back for a moment here to the first season, where it was almost impossible to guess in the early going where things would be going with Cruz and that was almost entirely the point. This show loves to be unpredictable and in the end, we do tend to think that this is going to continue.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Genesis Rodriguez (who plays new recruit Josie) noted that things are very-much going to be every bit as crazy moving forward as you would expect:

“The thing I love about Taylor [Sheridan] the most is that you just never know … It’s little twists and turns, and that is what keeps you hooked. And I really would hate to spoil anything, because you really would not expect anything that happens in this season.”

Obviously, you do have to question what is going on with Josie’s mission on the surface here; yet, at the same time let’s not forget that there is a pretty major X-factor still missing from things in Cruz. We still do not know as of yet what is going to happen when she does eventually re-enter the picture, which we tend to think will likely happen before too long. After all, Laysla De Oliveira is still a major part of the show.

As of right now, we do know that Josie is being tasked with trying to infiltrate perhaps an operation within her own family; at this point, we don’t think we need to tell you there are emotional moments coming.

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 4 when it airs?

