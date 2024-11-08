Lioness season 2: Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman on huge stakes

The next new episode of Lioness season 2 is slated to arrive this weekend on Paramount+ — but why not hear from the cast first?

If you head over to this link now, you can see a video in which Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and a number of other cast members document what’s been going on this season so far, and also the major themes that are being explored.

At this point, we do think that Joe is one of the most interesting people to discuss, largely because she carries with her this tremendous wait on her shoulders. She knows that she wants to be so much more present for her family after her daughter nearly died last season. How does she reconcile that with the missions that she is constantly tasked with? That is a really hard thing to balance at the end of the day. That’s without really knowing her new operative Josie that well, and we still have questions aplenty about what is going on with Cruz!

As for what else will be happening on the show moving forward, we know that episode 4 will be geared in part around understanding Josie’s family and a lot of the potential complications that are present there. These are dangerous people, and we know that in some ways, she is going to have to prove to Joe that she is worthy of trust and that when the dust actually settles, she will be able to get the job done.

The greatest thing that we can say is that season 2 has actually started off even better than season 1 — we wouldn’t say that it’s matched the greatness of the end of last season just yet, but this is your reminder that this show is in a lot of ways a runaway train when it comes to building up momentum over time.

