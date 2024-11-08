Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7 promo: Will Mika Yasuda die?

If there is any one thing we should say at this point entering Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7, it is this: We understand if you’re worried. We know that Midori Francis is leaving as a series regular, but are the writers about to kill off her character?

Well, based on the way in which this past episode concluded, we understand if you have any concerns. That car accident at the end of this past episode was pretty darn brutal. Also, we understand why it happened — Yasuda’s story has been one about burnout for a while now, as she has been working to be both a doctor and a caregiver at the same exact time.

So as for whether or not we are going to see Mika actually die, let’s just say we’re hopeful she will still be breathing at the end. After all, every story we’ve seen suggests that we will be able to see Francis return even after her official exit from the show, and it is hard to do that if the character is dead. Keeping her alive is easily the best way to leave the door open for a myriad of story possibilities, and isn’t that something that we should want?

Also, the most important thing to remember here is that there is no real reason to kill off a character like Yasuda. Grey’s Anatomy has already proven over the years that they have no real issue at all killing people off. They don’t need to prove that to anyone that they can! At this point, we tend to think the only reason to kill off characters is if you think that, for whatever reason, there is no chance that someone will return to the show. That is not the case here.

