9-1-1 season 8 episode 7: Ryan Guzman on happier Eddie

Want to know more about what lies ahead on 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 when it arrives? Well, for starters, happier times are about to be ahead for Eddie.

A couple of days ago, you saw an expressing of joy from Ryan Guzman’s character as he was able to release some of what had been building up within him for a good while. He’s a character who has clearly gone through a lot over the years, and that’s before what happened at the end of last season with Christopher. Those dance moves may not necessarily represent a new beginning, but we do tend to think that they are some sort of step in the right direction.

Ultimately, Guzman himself explained to Us Weekly recently that there are so many reasons why all of that stress was there:

“He’s coming from being in the Army and having take care of his regimen, and literally being a medic, putting suturing people together to going to the 118 and taking care of other individuals or taking care of his ex-wife [Shannon], and then she passes away and now [he has his] son to take care of — It’s always been about somebody else … It’s always been about responsibilities, and I know that from a personal standpoint, too many responsibilities can weigh heavy on the soul, and then it kind of kills that childlike behavior, that mentality.”

Now, it is really hard to say exactly how fast things are going to change for Eddie, but we do tend to think that a significant change in outlook and personality can bring good results. We are excited for his future and really, we just hope that there is some sort of positive momentum that he can carry through from this dance sequence to a number of other things that are ahead in his life.

Related – Be sure to learn more regarding the next 9-1-1 episode

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 and beyond, especially for Eddie?

Go ahead and share more thoughts on that subject below! Once you do, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







