9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 spoilers: Beyond the breakup…

Next week, ABC is poised to bring you 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 — but what more can be said about it in advance?

Well, first and foremost, we imagine that it is going to be a pretty emotional one for Buck, and for good reason! He thought that he and Tommy were in a good place, and soon after, their relationship ended. He is going to be reeling from what happened here for a rather long time, but the good news is that we know that he will have a pretty incredible support system. Eddie is there, and that is without even getting into everyone else he works with at the 118.

So what else is going to be coming? The preview for what lies ahead did not necessarily give all of it away, but we did see some teases suggesting that a few different important stories are poised to be coming. One will involve Athena being the action heroine we know her to be; meanwhile, another is going to revolve at least in part around an accident about a certain show-with-a-show set. This marks the series giving us a little bit of something familiar, albeit presented in a slightly different way than before.

Of course, the most important thing with where we are at this point in the season is that we’re going to see everyone be put through their paces. We may not want to think about it but, at the same time, we recognize fully that there is a longer hiatus that will be here soon, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for all sorts of emotional and excellent stuff.

Oh, and some happier moments for Buck eventually — after all the guy has been through, you can argue that he deserves it more than anyone.

Related – Do we now know the location for the next 9-1-1 spin-off?

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







