9-1-1 season 8: Is next spin-off coming to Hawaii?

There is a chance you’ve heard already that another 9-1-1 spin-off could be coming down the road — but where would it be set?

Well, a new report from Deadline seems to be suggesting that we could be seeing the franchise looking towards Hawaii as a possible home for an ABC show. Nothing has been cemented as of yet, but it feels like the Aloha State has surpassed other places, including Las Vegas, as a primary destination for this show.

Now, in some ways, we more than understand this, given the fact that Hawaii is the sort of escapism viewers long for the vast majority of the time. However, there are also a great deal of challenges, with one of the biggest ones being cost. One of the reasons why multiple Hawaii-set shows in Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Hawaii, and then also Magnum PI eventually ended was due to how expensive it is to shoot there. 9-1-1 is already a pretty expensive franchise to begin with. Also, you can argue that there is already another show in Rescue: Hi-Surf over on Fox that bears at least some similarities, even if it is more about lifeguards than firefighters and the like.

We do love Hawaii, but we do also wonder if there would be some value in choosing either a particularly cold spot like Alaska or simply a densely populated city like a Boston or a Philadelphia for a show. New York has been done a million times, and we also don’t tend to think there is a reason to do another series set in Miami. When you think about first-responder shows in general, Station 19 had Seattle covered and Chicago Fire more or less speaks for itself.

We will see what ends up happening when it comes to a possible 9-1-1 spin-off down the line, but this is where things at least seem to stand for now.

Related – Learn more about the next new episode of 9-1-1 proper

Do you want to see a 9-1-1 spin-off set in Hawaii or anywhere else?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







