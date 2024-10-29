9-1-1 season 8 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Confessions’

If you have not heard already, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 6 is not going to be airing for a good while. Why is that? Blame Halloween! The plan is for “Confessions” to arrive instead on Thursday, November 7, and hopefully there will be some good stories worth waiting for.

If you have seen the promo for what lies ahead here already, then you are aware that the 118 is going to be forced to rely on a young child for help on a rescue — basically, the last thing in the world you would want to do. Yet, unconventional rescues are a focal point of this show, so we really cannot be altogether shocked that we are in such a spot now.

Want to get a few more details about 9-1-1 season 8 episode 6 now? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce.

We do think that there are going to be a few different personal subplots within this show coming up that ABC is not mentioning at the moment, mostly because there is no real reason to. There is still a good bit of time to hype up this episode, so why rush anything along? The most important thing here is that we do see the show stick the landing when it does come back with all of these storylines, and continue to find a way to surprise us! Is that too much to ask? We don’t tend to think so!

One other thing that we’re thinking about long-term this season is pretty simple: There are indications that another spin-off is going to be developed. If that is really the case, shouldn’t you do something to set the stage for it in advance?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

