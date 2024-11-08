Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Nov. 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear something more about a Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date between now and the end of November? What about some more details on the show in general?

There are a lot of varying things to look forward to in the next version of the show, but it feels right to start off with a pretty major reminder: The second season will be based on separate source material, and is likely not going to feature many of the same characters we saw last time. If we see just a couple of them, we will consider ourselves lucky in the end.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

Beyond moving forward into an anthology format and finding new source material, there is (unfortunately) not too much more that we can say right now regarding the future. The biggest thing that we would honestly note is that Apple TV+ has no real reason to rush anything here and more than likely, they will be happy to take their time plotting out whatever the future here holds.

In theory, you can argue that a show like Presumed Innocent is made in a fast-enough fashion that the series could return next year. Whether that happens is a totally different story. We would argue for a late 2025 / early 2026 start, but it will depend largely on casting and/or filming timelines. There is a universe that exists here where we are going to be stuck waiting until the summer of 2026 in order to see it, and this becomes like a lot of other franchise shows that air once every two years. We just think that with the sort of television this is, it’s really not something that has to air in this interval and there are some other ways to go about doing things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Presumed Innocent right now, including more on the season 2 source material

What do you most want to see moving into Presumed Innocent when season 2 premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







