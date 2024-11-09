Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Wes Bentley on different tone

Can you believe that in just over 24 hours, we are finally going to be seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 finally air? It has been almost a two-year wait to get back to the ranch, and the crazy this is that during the big return, we are only going to see six more episodes.

Sure, there is a chance that a season 6 does happen — but per all accounts, we are looking towards something that will be a little bit different from anything that has turned up on the show so far.

Speaking to TVLine leading up to the big premiere, star Wes Bentley (who plays Jamie) indicated that stylistically, you aren’t going to see something that falls in line perfectly with what we’ve had a chance to check out so far:

“There’s a striking difference in tone. But that’s similar to Yellowstone in general, because every season has had a change of tone and amps up [the drama]. That carries on through this season … I’m excited for the audience to see it. Taylor always delivers.”

We have confidence in what Bentley says, mostly due to the fact that he’s been around from the beginning — and also, there is sure to be some huge stuff ahead when it comes to his character and also Beth. There is a ton of stuff in general to be excited for, so our advice is to watch live — you don’t want to be spoiled! In particular, we tend to think that writing out Kevin Costner will be front and center for at least the first episode; while it feels easy to say that the character is going to be killed off, who can say anything for sure at this point?

