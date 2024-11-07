Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 video: A Kayce Dutton spotlight

As many of you are certainly aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network this weekend. Why not see another spotlight now?

Entering this episode, of course there are so many different characters and stories to keep track of, even if we are well-aware of the fact that most will fall under the shadow of John Dutton. Will he die? That feels like the leading theory at the moment and yet, at the same time there is always still room for some flexibility and surprises.

Yet, rather than focus solely on this at the moment, let’s shift the focus a little bit towards something else we are rather curious about — the story of one Kayce Dutton. Where do things lie with him? He’s so different from much of the family in that he has this quiet family life that he values; yet, he often does get additional responsibility thrust upon him. By virtue of that, he has to make big decisions, and a lot of them end up causing anger no matter who he sides with.

If you head over to the official Yellowstone Instagram page, you can see Luke Grimes discussing the character’s overall arc — there are not too many big spoilers in here, but we are also not altogether sure that you should have expected any. Paramount Network is keeping almost everything with the series under a heavy lock and key.

We do want to see some sort of reasonably happy end for Kayce, mostly because we do think he cares about his family and tries to do the right thing; unfortunately, this is not a world where people often get what they deserve.

