NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 6: A Lala Dominguez spotlight

Monday night is poised to bring us NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 6, and we are thrilled to have more info on what is ahead!

First and foremost, though, let’s reiterate for those unaware that “Incognito” is going to be a huge episode for one Lala Dominguez — and hopefully, that will allow us to understand more of what makes her so important to Gibbs. Think back to the pilot, where he indicated that she is the reason why he is telling this story of his past. However, he also indicated that this is a story he doesn’t tell, suggesting that something terrible may happen or just wants to hold this memory close to his heart.

While the NCIS: Origins season1 episode 6 synopsis does not give away a ton, it certainly indicates that we are going to have a chance to dive a little deeper into her personal life:

“Incognito” – Gibbs goes undercover for the first time with Lala as NIS works the case of a dead Navy seaman who may have been sharing top-secret intel that poses a threat to national security. Also, Lala struggles with her place on the team and an unexpected development in her personal life, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Nov. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that the prequel now does have a full-season order, it is nice to know that you do not have to worry so much about the future there; however, at the same time, is that even going to be enough to learn the truth about Lala’s importance? We tend to think this show will require at least a few seasons, but that could depend heavily on the ratings.

